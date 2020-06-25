John Willie Fletcher Jr. died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Viewing: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Ave. Phila., PA 19104. Interment: Greenmount Cemetery.
Dr. Ala Stanford started the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to serve communities in Philadelphia with limited access to coronavirus testing, where it has affected people at a much higher rate.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Coard: Enslaved Black woman gets death penalty for resisting rapist 'slave master'
- Trump crowd, protesters verbally clash ahead of rally
- Philadelphia school district officials eye pushing back start of school year
- Police: Man fatally shot by deputies held woman for 6 days
- FDA In Brief: FDA Warns Consumers to Avoid Certain Store Brand Packaged and Labeled "Garden Salad" Products from Three Retailers in Midwest Due to Cyclospora
- Which international destinations are reopening to tourists?
- 'We're tired of waiting': GenZ is ready for a revolution
- Workers call for extension of pandemic unemployment benefits
- Malik Rose, ex Overbrook High and Drexel University star, tabbed for new NBA job
- Create a starry night sky on your ceiling
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.