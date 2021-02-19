It is with great sadness we announce that John W. Sharp peacefully passed away and into the next life on February 15, 2021 at his home in Philadelphia at the age of 99. John was born on March 6, 1921 in Maryville, Tennessee and spent all off his life in Philadelphia and graduated from Central High School. During World War II he served as a proud member of the US Army Transport Supply Group at several bases in Europe. After the war John returned to Philadelphia, and married his sweetheart, Evelyn Stockton and she pre-deceased him in 2010. John worked for the US Postal service in a wide variety of managerial positions and retired several years ago. He loved Philadelphia and was an avid sports fan and a very gentle and intelligent man with a good mind even in his later years. John was also a friend to many and was always ready to help as a rock supporting many in his family and others with whom he came in contact. John is survived by and will be dearly missed by many in his loving family including his cousin and caregiver Ms. Claudette Davis and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. John was cremated as requested.
