John W. Poole Jr., a retired special education teacher, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was 77.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1942, in Philadelphia to the late John and Thelma (Wise) Poole. He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system, beginning at Martha Washington Elementary School followed by Mayer Sulzberger Junior High School. As a student at West Philadelphia High School, he was coined a Speedboy, earning recognition as a three-year varsity track athlete. Poole’s favorite races were the 440- and 880-yard runs. He excited track fans with his 440-yard races against his brother from Overbrook High School, the late Wanza Poole.
After graduating from high school, Poole took a year off before continuing his education at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. In 1966, he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Following his college graduation, Poole joined the U.S. Army Reserves and was stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana. He had two children from his first union. He married Cynthia King of Philadelphia in 1982 and one son was born to their union.
After moving to Sicklerville, New Jersey, he and his wife began working for the Camden Board of Education, where he became a special education teacher. Poole enjoyed his work with young children as evidenced by his nearly 20 years of service before his retirement.
He loved to spend his spare time putting his biology degree to use by creating various science-based projects such as growing plants out of tree bark and other self-designed experiments. He was a scientist at heart and found great joy in botany.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Malcolm Poole, Danielle Simons and John Poole III; grandchildren, Mikel, Quincy Simons and Andre Simons; sister, Michele McRae (Jerome); son-in-law, Javon Simons; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at First African Baptist Church, 901 Clifton Ave., Sharon Hill.
