John Smallwood, who was a sports columnist for The Philadelphia Daily News, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. He was 55.
"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that the NABJ Sports Task Force mourns the passing of longtime member John Smallwood. The award-winning journalist was loved by so many who were blessed to know him. Our deepest, heart condolences go out to his family and friends," according to a statement from National Association of Black Journalists Task Force.
Smallwood started covering Villanova's basketball team as the beat writer in 1994. Then, he was promoted to columnist the following year. He was a Daily News sports columnist for two decades. During that time, he received a number of honors while covering the Final Four, NBA Finals, World Series, Super Bowl and other major events.
"John certainly made his mark in Philadelphia," said Pat McLoone, managing editor for sports, Philadelphia Daily News, Inquirer and Inquirer.com in a statement. "That was evident on social media in the tremendous outpouring of sorrow from colleagues in Philadelphia and around the country but mostly from John's readers. For all of them, what resonated was how genuine and decent John was and how he often wrote about fairness and dignity, particularly for women and people of color throughout sports."
The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists also remembered Smallwood.
"The loss of John is a personal one, for PABJ, as well as for every sports fan in the city," said PABJ President Manuel McDonnell-Smith in a statement. "He is a trailblazer who covered sports as an African American for every man. Form the NBA to the NFL and even NASCAR, you knew John's headlines spoke to you as a brother, in every sense of the term. Sports will not be the same in this town without him. And I for one, miss his views already."
