John Kelly Davis

John Kelly Davis

John Kelly Davis, a Southwest Philly resident and Naval shipyard retiree, died Saturday, November 28th. He was 97 and served in WW2’s 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion. He is survived by his wife, sons, daughter, grands and other relatives and friends. Viewing - Thursday, December 10th from noon to 1:00pm – Francis Funeral Home, 5201 Whitby Ave., Philadelphia. Military burial follows at Washington Cross Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.