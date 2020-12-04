John Kelly Davis, a Southwest Philly resident and Naval shipyard retiree, died Saturday, November 28th. He was 97 and served in WW2’s 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion. He is survived by his wife, sons, daughter, grands and other relatives and friends. Viewing - Thursday, December 10th from noon to 1:00pm – Francis Funeral Home, 5201 Whitby Ave., Philadelphia. Military burial follows at Washington Cross Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA.
