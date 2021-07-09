John J. Malone, who had a long and successful career in law enforcement and casino security, passed away on July 2, 2021. Malone was 87.
Malone’s career in law enforcement and subsequent career in casino security started 10 months after his discharge from the Army when he was accepted as a member of the Philadelphia Police Department. His first assignment was in the 23rd Police District, which was followed by numerous assignments during his tenure. Malone served with distinction for 23 years and was presented with many commendations and awards. He rose through the ranks to the position of lieutenant where he served notably in the Homicide Division during the last six years of his law enforcement career.
In 1980, Malone retired from the police department to pursue a second career, this time in the casino industry in Atlantic City. He accepted a management position in the Security Department with the Brighton Hotel/Casino.
In 1981 while pursuing his new career goal of casino security director, Malone left the Brighton where he accepted a lateral move to the Claridge Hotel/Casino where he remained until 1984 when he accepted the position of assistant director of security with the Hilton Casino, later purchased by Donald Trump and operated as Trump Castle Casino/Hotel. In 1989, he became director of security at the Trump Castle and was personally recognized for his service by Mr. Trump.
He remained until 1996 when he accepted the security director position with Bally Grand, later known as the Atlantic City Hilton. Malone remained there until his retirement in 1999 after 42 years of law enforcement and casino security. He was recognized by the State of Georgia for his investigative consultation and task force work.
Malone was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 13, 1934, to John J. Malone Sr. and Addie Lucken Malone. He was the third of five children from this union. Malone was predeceased by his sisters Charity Peters and Adrianna Washington.
Malone attained his grade school and high school education in the public school system of South Carolina and was a graduate of Colleton High School in Walterboro, South Carolina. Shortly after graduation and following a relocation to Camden, New Jersey, Malone was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served until 1956 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
Services for John J. Malone will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at Open Door Mission True Light Church, 401 N. 52nd St. The viewing will be 9 to 11 a.m. The service will take place at 11 a.m.
