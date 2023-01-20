John Holt Jr., a retired business analyst for Dun and Bradstreet, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was 76.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1946, at Mercy Douglass Hospital in Philadelphia to the late John and Essa L. Holt. He married Mary Elizabeth Carter, and from this union came two children.
As a child, Holt matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Overbrook High School, where he played football. He also played football for Southern Illinois University. He completed his education at Antioch University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Along with his colleagues, Holt was a driving force in the late 1990s in helping many small businesses, churches and charter schools navigate state and federal programs and grants to improve their technology.
He worked as a business analyst for Dun and Bradstreet, where he helped minorities in small businesses. He also worked a second job for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for over 30 years. Later in life, he joined forces with Langston Washington, a coworker at the Department of Corrections, to create Washington, Holt and Associates, a consulting and security business. Holt later left and formed Informed Resources, providing consulting and technology services for small businesses.
Holt joined Campbell Washington Joppa Lodge #37 Prince Hall Masons in the early 1970s. He had the title of Past Worthy Patron for the Electa Chapter and the Deborah Grand Chapter, OES. He was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. in the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter. He was a delegate to the Conclave and worked to provide technology opportunities at the International Headquarters and the Philadelphia Achievement Center.
Jerry Cederlund, who worked with Holt's son John for many years, said in an online tribute that “from my experience with the son, John, I know that Mr. Holt was a good man who brought up a thoughtful, sensitive and intelligent son.”
He is survived by his wife, Mary Holt; children, John Keary and Christopher Justin; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Jan. 20 at Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Terry Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
