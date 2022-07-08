John B. Hall, a woodworker and Walmart employee, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was 62.
He was born on June 14, 1960, to the late John Paul Hall and Bernice Hall Jones.
Affectionately known as "Johnny," "Jazzy" and "Jake," he grew up in West Philadelphia, graduating from Overbrook High School in 1978. He also attended Delaware Valley Trade School and earned a certificate in 1982.
Hall met his wife, Traci, in 1996. They were married at the 12 Caesars in Philadelphia and later moved to Honesdale. From this union came two children, Amaya in 2004 and Brayden in 2006.
He worked at several woodshops both before and following his move to Honesdale. Walmart and New Wave Custom Woodworking were two of his favorite places to work. Hall knew everyone, not by their names but by the nicknames he gave them.
"His family was the center of his life and he loved being a father," his family said in a tribute. "Jazzy was known in the neighborhood as a dapper dresser and an avid griller. He was always challenging someone to a cook-off. He swore his sauce was the best. He was a storyteller with adults and kids alike, with a special knack for stories about UFOs."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Jones; nephews, Marques Hall, Shaquille Hall and Kareem Fittimon; nieces, Yonnie Hall and Kiara Fittimon; and brothers-in-law, David Evans and Earl Davenport.
He is survived by his wife, Traci; children, Amaya and Brayden; sisters, Eileen Maness, Debbie Davenport, Colleen Hall, Sheila Evans, Caroline Hall and Margaret Robinson; brothers, Harold and Anthony; brothers-in-law, Glenn, Charlie, Brian Matthews, Scott Matthews, Donald Matthews, Vince Sebastiani and Alan Hariton; sisters-in-law, Ann Matthews, Janice Matthews, Shanna Matthews, Nikki Matthews, Susan Matthews, Anita Hariton and Lisa Sebastiani; and other family members.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale, Pa. 18431, with visitation from noon to 3 p.m. and a private funeral to follow.
