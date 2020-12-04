Joey Temple, who was a radio personality at WURD radio station and a well-known person in the community, passed away this week according to social media. He was 68.
Vincent Thompson worked with him at WURD.
"When I heard his passing I was shocked," said Thompson, who now operates Thompson Mediaman Communications. "I was just stunned by hearing he had passed. I've known Joey over a decade. I really got to know him during my time at WURD. Joey was a friend. He was a supporter of mine. He's one of the most down-to-earth people you could ever know.
"He knew Philly. He knew Black Philly. I always learned something every time I had a talk with Joey. I thought I knew a lot about Philly in my years, but Joey always taught me something I didn't know. People like Joey are what makes Philly a fantastic city.
Also on radio, he had done it all. He had worked with [producer] Georgie Woods at WDAS and been a part of Georgie Woods' activism. His show on WURD, he would not only have great music, but he would intertwine it with African-American history. Joey was just an incredible guy. I'm going to miss Joey tremendously."
Temple was a big part of the sports community for several years. He was a very popular public address announcer in the Sonny Hill League for a long time.
"He came up very strong in terms of the Sonny Hill League," said Tee Shields, who coached for a number of years in the Sonny Hill League. "He became the junior voice. I say the junior voice of the Sonny Hill League because of Sol Murphy who was the senior voice. Joey Temple was the junior voice. He did a nice job. He's certainly going to be missed."
President and CEO of WURD Radio Sara Lomax-Reese was very impressed with Temple's knowledge and experience in the community along with his efforts at the radio station.
Joey was one-of-a-kind," said Lomax-Reese. "He was somebody who always spoke truthfully. He was someone who I considered a dear friend. He was someone who had his ear to the ground.
"He was someone who could straddle so many different worlds. He had a weekly show 'Message in the Music,' at the station. He curated all of our holiday music. We will miss him deeply."
