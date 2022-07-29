Joelil Foy, a founding member of the Philadelphia music group Brotherly Love, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after being shot outside his home, according to police. He was 26.
A shooter approached Foy and opened fire as he sat on the front steps of his Sigel Street home just before 7 p.m., according to NBC-10 and Philadelphia police.
Foy was born on Jan. 17, 1996, and was affectionately known as “Jaylill.”
In July 2012, Foy and three other teenagers from South Philadelphia entered Charles “Charlie Mack” Alston’s Talent Teen Competition and Showcase, which was judged by music veterans. Alston, a seasoned entertainment industry insider, was so impressed by their lyrical sound that he quickly signed them and another young competitor to his business and record label, 215Aphillyated.
“I am deeply saddened yet once again of hearing that one of my former members of the talented musical group, Brotherly Love, Joelill “Jaylill” died of senseless gun violence in the city of Philadelphia,” the former Brotherly Love manager said in a statement. "It is with disheartenment that this young 26-year-old son, brother, father and very talented baritone and bass singer had to succumb to death at an early age.“
The group met celebrities including Philadelphia's own Kevin Hart and also performed for President Barack Obama in 2014 during a rally for Gov. Tom Wolf. The group eventually disbanded in 2019.
Foy is survived by his mother, Anita, two siblings, two children and other family members and friends.
Funeral services are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.