Jessie Lee Coleman, who was a longtime public school teacher, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Coleman was 98.
Coleman was employed by the School District of Philadelphia as an elementary school teacher and reading specialist for 20 years until her retirement.
Coleman was born Jan 17, 1923, on a farm in Columbus, Mississippi. She was the third of four children born to the late Charlie and Hannah Bryant. Her siblings preceded her in death.
Coleman graduated from Union Academy High School in 1942. Prior to her graduation, she caught the eye of the young son of an itinerant preacher from a town 18 miles up the road. He kept his eyes fixed on her until his last breath on Dec. 31, 2000. That man, Joseph Edward "Joe" Coleman, married her on June 2, 1946, in her farm home. From that moment, until death they did part, they truly became one and began an amazing journey through life together.
Always destined for a metropolitan life, they left Columbus for the North where they joined her older sister Patti in Reading, Pennsylvania. She, along with Patti and her husband, opened a barber shop and a beauty salon. She became a Pennsylvania licensed beautician in 1946.
Joe and Jessie celebrated the birth of their first child, Gregory Augustus, in 1947. A few years later, the family moved to La Mott, Pennsylvnia, in Montgomery County. Coleman worked in a drug store malt shop and often brought home milkshakes for her husband and son to enjoy. In 1951, the family welcomed a second child, Jennifer Agnes.
Philadelphia was always the ultimate destination for the young family. Coleman found the home of her dreams on a quiet, stand-alone block of Upsal Street between Greene Street and Lincoln Drive. The couple didn't qualify for a mortgage due to some financial struggles to purchase the home.
Coleman, always determined, urged her husband to ask his boss for a raise. To his surprise (not hers), he was granted the raise, and in 1954 they moved into their dream home on Upsal Street. In 1956, a second daughter was born, Stephanie Ann, who preceded her parents in death in 1997.
Coleman's home was always warm and welcoming. She was the consummate host, who loved entertaining and made the best apple pie in Philadelphia. She was a loving and dutiful mother and wife and exceptional homemaker.
After her children reached adulthood, Coleman pursued her professional aspirations in the field of education. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Saint Joseph's University, and a Master of Arts degree in education from Arcadia University.
After retiring from the school district, the entrepreneurial-minded Coleman along with her daughters, established the JSJ (Jessie Stephanie Jennifer) Learning Center. The center provided outreach to poor, underserved children of the community, as well as providing the children with remedial reading and tutorial services and emotional coping skills.
As she pursued her own aspirations, Coleman was always a full partner in her husband's political ambitions. When Joe was elevated to the president of Philadelphia City Council from 1980 to 1992, she was affectionately dubbed "the First Lady of City Council."
Coleman was a philanthropist, and was cited by numerous organizations, both nationally and internationally, for her generosity. In 1992, she and her husband founded the Joseph E. Coleman Esquire and Jessie L. Coleman Scholarship Fund. The fund awards grants to Philadelphia high school graduates who are pursuing higher education and in need of college tuition, student housing and books. Her generosity extended to the numerous organizations she served, including Delta Sigma Theta sorority, of which she was a member for 40 years.
Coleman was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Germantown. As a deaconess for several years, Coleman served the poor and sent cards and handwritten messages of encouragement to the sick and shut-in.
She leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories to her son, Gregory A. Coleman, and his wife, Richardean; daughter, Jennifer Coleman-Miner, and her husband, Lloyd; grandchildren Colandra Coleman Webster, Kimberly Coleman McKie, Julian J. Pugh, Tiffany Coleman Prince, Cole A. Pugh, Philip Epps and Desiree Epps; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
There will be a public viewing held at First Presbyterian Church of Germantown, 35 W. Chelten Ave., from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19. The service will begin at 11 a.m. The interment will take place at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
