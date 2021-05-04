Jesse T. Williams, a Philadelphia native who was a star basketball player at Maryland State College (now University of Maryland Eastern Shore), passed away on Sunday, April 25. Williams was 82.
in 1958, Williams came down to Princess Anne, Maryland, on a bus to play college basketball. He had left Philadelphia with a modest amount of clothing in a suitcase and a strong desire to earn a college education. It was a story about the effect that opportunity had on his life that he was proud to tell to many over the years.
Williams, a 1962 graduate of then Maryland State College, played four years for the Hawks (1959-62) and is one of the top rebounders in program history — once pulling down 26 rebounds against Morgan State.
He played with frontcourt standouts such as Trent Harris and Wilbur Smith. Williams helped pace the Hawks to a 70-27 record during his playing days, earning the right to play in the NAIA National Tournament in the 1959-60 season. He averaged 8.2 points a game and finished with 251 rebounds that year. He was inducted into the UMES Hall of Fame in 2004.
For three seasons in maroon and gray, Williams shared the court and Room 44 in Somerset Hall with another Philadelphia basketball great in the late Dave Riddick, who he called one of his three best friends. The two would, in their later years, share courtside seats and a lot of school pride.
Williams’ 12.5 points and 12.5 rebounds career averages were a huge contribution on the court, but much like his friend of 60 years he still somehow left his greatest mark off the court.
“Jesse Williams epitomized the spirit of being a Hawk,” former men’s basketball coach (2008-2014) and current broadcaster Frankie Allen said in a statement.
“He embodied all the qualities you want in a friend. I am grateful to say that I was able to consider him a dear friend and a confidant. Our long talks are something that I will always treasure.”
Allen added, “In tribute to Jesse, I am reminded of the quote by Thomas Hughes — ‘Blessed are they who have the gift of making friends, for it is one of God’s best gifts. It involves many things, but above all, the power of going out of one’s self and appreciating whatever is noble and loving in another.’ Jesse was that man; he had that gift. Cindy and I offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Williams family and the entire Hawk family.”
Following graduation, Williams went on to a successful career with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., where he rose through the senior management ranks, including vice president of human resources policy, employment practices and systems, before retiring in 1998.
Williams joined the board of directors of Ohio Edison in 1992. He was then named a board members of FirstEnergy Corp. when it was formed in 1997 following the merger of Ohio Edison and Centerior Energy Corp. He retired from the board in 2012 after several successful mergers during his tenure.
In 1997 when the university created its first Board of Visitors advisory panel, Williams was named its chairman. He held that position until 2014.
After earning his bachelor’s degree, Williams completed post graduate work at Northwestern University, Morehouse College and Yale University. In addition, he was awarded a doctor of humane letters honorary degree from UMES.
“Mr. Williams was a great man, who loved this university unconditionally,” said G. Stan Bradley, associate director of athletics in a statement. “He made it known that he owed his life to his decision to attend school here and then continued to support the university, including athletics, wherever he could. He always wanted to help and always wanted his alma mater to succeed. Jesse T. Williams Sr. was one of the kindest, most giving and thoughtful Hawks I have ever met in my 20 plus years here. He always expressed his gratitude for what he considered a service to his school and often gave advice that I still hold dear today. He is someone who will continue to be held in the highest regard, personally, by athletics and University as whole.”
Williams was a big supporter of Hawk Athletics, helping as a fundraiser for several facility upgrades, including locker room renovations and organizing the formation of the Thunderin’ Hawks Pep Band. He and his wife also supported several academic scholarship funds as well as student and faculty development programs.
On Oct. 16, 2015, the university named the playing surface in the William P. Hytche Athletic Center after the longtime season ticket holder and courtside mainstay.
“He was a mentor to student-athletes and coaches; he was a mentor to me,” said Keith Davidson, director of athletics in a statement. “He loved the university and had a special place in his heart for athletics and basketball in particular. He was proud that our court bears his name. He could have had other buildings on campus named after him as a donor, but the court was a special place for him.
“Basketball was a special sport to him, but that never stopped him from supporting all of our sports and academic programs,” Davidson continued. “He always wanted to make us better. I will miss him sitting courtside and taking in the game, his weekend phone calls of encouragement and his signature fist bump. He was a great man and a great hawk.”
Williams was an active congregant in the Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church and is a lifetime member of the NAACP and Phi Beta Sigma and Sigma Pi Phi fraternities.
Williams is survived by his wife, Vernetta, who he met standing in line on campus in 1959 — his son, Jesse T. Williams Jr.; daughter, Jesselyn (Thomson); and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made to The Delmarva Power Jesse T. Williams Scholarship Fund, which was created to provide financial support for a student athlete in the School of Business and Technology.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, May 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, Delaware. A homegoing service will take place on Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, 20 W Lea Blvd., Wilmington, Delaware.
A Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Omega ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m.
