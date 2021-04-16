Jerome A. Manker, who was a self-employed general contractor for more than 40 years, passed away on April 11, 2021. Manker was 65.
Manker’s family and friends affectionately called him “Bird.” In addition to his work, he was very active in the community. He was the type of person who knew each neighbor by name and was willing to listen to concerns and help in any way that he could. Manker enjoyed gardening, which he learned from his uncle Bucky. He was a member of the Pastorias Community Garden in Germantown.
Manker was born in Philadelphia to Luchius Manker and Roberta Manker on April 20, 1955. He attended Chester A. Arthur Elementary School, John Bartram High School and the Philadelphia College of Art. He married Roben E. Manker on Nov.4, 1989, in Philadelphia.
Manker is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Manker, his father, Luchius E. Manker, and his brothers David L. Manker and Earnest Manker.
Manker is survived by his wife, Roben E. Manker; his son, Reginald Manker, daughter-in-law, Sharon Manker and their children, Aaron and Ava Manker; his daughter, Amy Manker Garnett, son-in-law, Phillip Garnett and their children, Camilla Rose Garnett, Kaynon Garnett, Kyroe Garnett, Darrell Garnett, and Kyvontaé Garnett; his brothers and sisters, Karen Manker Moody, Maybell Manker, Eugene L. Manker, and Willie G. Manker.
There will be a public viewing on Monday, April 19 at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Ave. The viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
There will be a homegoing service to follow at 11 a.m. To view livestream: go to www.cwoodfh.com. The interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Garden in Trevose, Pennsylvania.
