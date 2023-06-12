Jeremy Timon Terry, an airline and hospital employee, died on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was 38.
He was the youngest son of Wayne Sr. and Carolyn Terry, born on April 23, 1985, at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood.
As a child, he joined Christian Stronghold Church and sang with the junior choir. When he relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021, he attended service regularly at Recovery Church Grace Fellowship.
Terry was educated in the Philadelphia public schools, including John B. Kelly Elementary, Shawmont Elementary and Andrew Hamilton School. He graduated from John Bartram High School in 2003. He played football with the 69th Street Wildcats, a nonprofit organization that takes pride in pushing young people to play football and to cheerlead in order to enhance their sportsmanship, respect, collaboration and leadership abilities.
He was a member of the Wissahickon Boys and Girls Club, where he enjoyed participating in many sports.
He was employed with U.S. Airways (now American Airlines), Methodist Hospital and Waste Management.
"Jeremy loved life, and he was known to be shy around strangers," his family said in a tribute. "Jeremy enjoyed family gatherings and celebrated with friends on every occasion."
He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Helen ("Mom mom"); brothers, Wayne Jr. (Tarae), Jason and Andre; nieces, Tanae, Layanna and Tamia; nephews, Tylee, Theodore and Giovanni; aunts, Dorothy and Donna (David); uncles, Stanley and Herbert (Kathy); and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, May 17, at Sharon Baptist Church.
Terry Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
