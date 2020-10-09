Jean Jasper Taylor

Jean Jasper Taylor

Jean Jasper Taylor passed away Oct. 5, 2020. She was a retired school nurse with the Philadelphia School District, a charter member of the Phila-Montco ASLAH association and a 1953 graduate of the Lincoln School for Nurses. She enjoyed 62 years of marriage with the late Elmer J Taylor, MD. They had four children Donald (deceased), Adeeb, Darryl and Karen. A viewing will be held 9 – 10 a.m. with the service immediately following, Sat. Oct. 17, 2020, Ivy Hill Memorial Chapel, 1201 Easton Road, 19150 Interment, Ivy Hill.

