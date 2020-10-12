Jean E. Brown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania began her rest on September 24, 2020 at 7:05 PM. She was born in Wilson, North Carolina to the late Benjamin Mincey and Lillie Brown on December 5, 1931.
Jean graduated from Dobbins Vocational High School where she studied Pedagogy (Early Childhood Education) because she wanted to help children. She went back to school to train as a Power Machine Operator.
Upon completion she went to work for Botany 500 under Amalgamated, Inc. where she worked for more than 30 years and retired. She attended Jamison Bible College where she graduated with a General Theology Degree, an Advanced Degree, and was bestowed an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humane Letters from International Christian University.
She was also honored by the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for taking empty lots created from torn down houses and creating walk-through and sit down gardens.
Jean loved the Lord, her family, and her plants. Her ministry was to take the Word of God into every household beginning with the children, teaching them how to study God’s Word.
Every Saturday morning the children would be at the door of Ms. Brown’s house and they would all leave with an increased knowledge of the bible and a full stomach.
Known affectionally as “Dr. Mom”, Jean was an active member of El Shaddai Christian Assembly for more than three decades. She served as Children’s Church Leader, Diamonds in the Rough Mentoring Ministry Leadership and also taught Bible and Sunday school classes.
She is preceded in death by her parents and eldest daughter Mrs. Beverly Brown-Martin. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children; Deena Brown-DeVore of Columbia, South Carolina; Michael Brown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Barbara Brown Woods (Reverend Dr. James) of Wilmington, Delaware; and Richard Brown (Steve) of Ontario, Canada. Her siblings; Johnnie Prattis of Wilson North Carolina, Ann E. Clarke of Lindenwold, New Jersey; Doris Butler and brother Ronald Shepherd both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She leaves 6 grandchildren, 15 great children and 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
