Memorial service for Temple basketball legend Jay Norman will take place on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Yesha Ministries Worship Center, 2301 Snyder Avenue. The visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. People are expected to follow the pandemic guidelines.
Norman died on Feb. 6, 2021. He was 87.
Norman played for the Owls from the 1955-56 season through the 1957-58 campaign, helping lead the program to two trips to the NCAA Final Four. His teams had a 74-16 record over those three seasons, winning a then-record 27 games in each Final Four run (1956, 1958).
Norman, a 6-foot-4 forward, was the first 1,000-point, 1,000-rebound player in Temple basketball history, scoring 1,024 points and grabbing 1,019 rebounds in his three seasons.
He was twice named first team All-Philadelphia Big 5. Norman was selected in the seventh round of the 1958 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. He would later star professionally in the Eastern League before joining his Temple mentor as an assistant for the 1967-68 campaign.
Norman worked as an assistant coach at Temple. He helped Temple win the 1969 NIT championship. He was also on the staff for 13 other trips to the postseason, including the Owls’ 1987-88 team that finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country. That the late Temple head coach John Chaney’s first of five NCAA Final Eight teams.
Norman, a member of both the Temple Athletics and Philadelphia Big 5 Halls of Fame, also serve a short stint as the radio color analyst for the men’s basketball program. In addition, he was inducted into the Temple Basketball Ring of Honor in 2016.
