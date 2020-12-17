On Tuesday, December 8, 2020 Almighty God in his infinite wisdom gently closed the eyes of Jannie Alberta Martin. Jannie was born to the late John P. Gaskin and Ella Quarles Gaskin in McCormick, SC. She was the eighth of ten children and was proceeded in death by her siblings: Willie Gaskin, Lillie Mae Adams, Alice Harrison, Walter Gaskin, Mattie Lou Aye, Eddie Gaskin, Louella Branche, and Charlie Gaskin. She was educated in the public-school systems in McCormick and Greenwood Counties. Jannie was a member of Bailey Bethel AME Church and was baptized at an early age where she began her lifelong walk with the Lord. She served in Sunday School, the Usher Board and the Bailey Bethel AME Choir. Jannie was a sports enthusiast and played on the basketball team at Brewer High School. On August 24, 1952, Jannie married the love of her life, Joe Willie Martin in Greenwood, SC. They moved to Philadelphia, PA after marrying and raised their five children in the Wynnefield section of the city. She was a loving wife and mother who along with her husband instilled the Christian faith in their children. She also served as the secretary of her block club and worked as a teacher’s aide at a local school for children with disabilities. Jannie was a faithful member of the Pinn Memorial Baptist Church for thirty-seven years joining in July 1983. She joined under the pastorate of the late Reverend Frank B. Mitchell. Jannie was a loving, kind and compassionate person who lived her life by the tenets of the Bible. She enjoyed her village of family and friends and was the queen of kindness sharing her agape love with all in spirit and in deed. She was well renowned for her Southern cooking, as well as her love of reading the Word and hearing it through gospel music. She was a Proverbs 31 Woman who praised the Lord without ceasing even during her recent illness. Jannie leaves her children to carry on her legacy: Larry (Jacquelyn) Martin; Jerry James Martin; Penelope (Nathaniel) Fuller; Russell (Francine) Martin; and Adrienne (Todd) Hubbard; and her Dear Sister and kindred spirit Gertrude Dean. Her ten grandchildren Eboni (Mike) Dunkley; Andrea (Charles) Inokon; Josif (Geradyne) Martin; Lateefah Martin; Jabari Martin; Gyasi Martin; Iman Martin; Sharifa Martin, Mckinsi Martin and Alexander Martin; and five great- grandchildren Caprice Hansom, Aubrei Dunkley, Justice Dunkley, Kaia Inokon, Mika Inokon, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
