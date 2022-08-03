Janice Floyd, a former insurance claims adjuster and security guard, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Wyncote. She was 69.
She was the oldest child of the late Elbert and Frances Floyd, born on May 31, 1953, at St. Joseph's Hospital in North Philadelphia.
Floyd attended Most Precious Blood elementary school and Hallahan Catholic Girls High School, where she graduated in 1971.
She completed an X-ray technology program and then worked at Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company as a claims adjuster for more than 20 years. She later worked as a security guard at Penn Patrol.
She lived in her Dewey Street home for 42 years. According to her family, her neighbors would attest that Floyd was a caring neighbor.
"Loving her neighborhood so much, she worked the polls every year hoping to encourage others to get the right candidates in political office with hopes of making a difference in the neighborhoods," her family said in a tribute.
"She was a wonderful and loving friend, and she was adored by her family. She had a great sense of humor, a strong work ethic, honest sometimes to a fault, she loved gardening, planting fresh flowers every spring, and she loved her Catholic faith."
She was a devout member of St. Cyprian Catholic Church before her health caused her to slow down.
She is survived by her siblings, Gregory and Joann; nephew, Hamid; brother-in-law, Jarrett; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Laurel Hill Cemetery West, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd.
Laurel Hill Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
