Jane Lee Walker

Jane Lee Walker

Jane Lee Walker, a retired business owner and real estate agent, died at the Oxford Valley Rehabilitation Center on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was 88.

She was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Aug. 9, 1934, the daughter of the late Johnnie Ann Tobin and Lawrence Tobin.

215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.