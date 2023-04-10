Jane Lee Walker, a retired business owner and real estate agent, died at the Oxford Valley Rehabilitation Center on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was 88.
She was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Aug. 9, 1934, the daughter of the late Johnnie Ann Tobin and Lawrence Tobin.
With a degree in dressmaking, Walker was a 1952 graduate of Bok Technical High School. She owned and operated American Juice Corp. and Ventures Real Estate with her husband, eventually taking a step back and finishing her career as a real estate agent.
Walker lived on 52nd Street and was a lifelong member of Vine Memorial Baptist Church on Girard Avenue. She was a member of many committees, such as the Hospitality Committee, as well as a volunteer at the Simpson Fletcher Conestoga House.
She enjoyed frequent trips to the Jersey Shore and liked to paint in her quiet time. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was married to James Edward Walker. From this union came a son and two grandchildren. Her first marriage was to Robert E. Blagmon. From that marriage came a son and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Walker; son, Claude Blagmon; and sister, Bris Randolph.
She is survived by her son, Keith A. Walker; grandchildren, James M. Mack, Jonathan A. Walker, Tony Blagmon, Kevin Blagmon and Brittany Blagmon-Miller; siblings, Lawrence Tobin Jr., Lurlene Tobin-Fields, Shirley-Ann Tobin, Mary Chambers and Daisy Randolf-Tinson; and other family members and friends.
Services were held March 30 at Vine Memorial Baptist Church.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
