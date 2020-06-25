Jane Elizabeth Boston Jordan was born at home on December 30, 1941 in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was educated in Philadelphia public schools. Jane was a proud alumnus of Cheyney University, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1964. While there, lifelong friendships were made when she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in 1962. She was an active, 58-year Life member who loved to sing with the chapter ensemble. She was also a Life member of the Cheyney University Alumni Association, returning to campus frequently for events there. In July 1966, Jane married Abraham Robert Jordan and they raised 3 children. Jane taught at Germantown High School for most of her career, at one point serving as the interim Social Studies Department Head. It gave her tremendous pride to see her students out in the community. She retired from the district in 1997. A lifelong learner, Jane received her Master’s Degree in Administration from Arcadia University, formally Beaver College, in 1980. Jane and her husband, were faithful members of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. They loved to travel. Jane also enjoyed attending the theater, crocheting, and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. This gracious and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend will truly be missed. She leaves to mourn her husband of 54 years, Abraham; her children, Regina, Natalie and Blair Jordan; her 5 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cheyney University in memory of Jane E. Boston Jordan and sent in care of Regina Jordan to: 1405 Stotesbury Ave, Glenside, PA 19038. Funeral mass and burial will be private. Internment at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Beckett-Brown and Hodges Funeral Home.
