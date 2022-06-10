James William Pitts Jr., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 83.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Philadelphia, and was the third of five children born to the late Lorraine Shirley and James William Pitts Sr.
Affectionately known as Jim, Little Jimmy or Uncle Jim, as a boy he enjoyed his time as a Boy Scout and playing chess. He was educated in the Philadelphia school district and graduated from Bok Technical High School, where he acquired skills to become a sheet metal worker.
He joined the Marine Corps after graduation. When he was honorably discharged on March 8, 1962, he returned to civilian life and accepted positions in security and various other fields. When there was a call for volunteers at the start of the Vietnam War, he reenlisted.
During his second tour of duty, he was selected to become a member of President Richard Nixon’s Marine Honor Guard. After his discharge in August 1966, he lived in Alexandria, Virginia, before returning to Philadelphia, where he worked in various jobs.
Like other veterans, he was haunted by the lingering effects of the war. Those experiences that he never shared kept him distant from his family for several years. With hard work and the support of some programs, he was able to change his path and reconnect with family members.
He eventually returned to the game of chess and played regularly with his nephews. He was also an avid student of martial arts, which he would often demonstrate for his family and friends.
For a few years, Pitts worked with disabled veterans. He would assist them with small tasks and show support by sitting, listening and talking with them.
“Although he never married, Jim always loved the ladies,” his family said in a tribute. “Often, he’d share stories of the ladies he met while riding on the bus or walking down the street. In his stories, the ladies always liked him.”
He chose not to burden anyone with his illness, and his health gradually declined.
He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Adams; brother-in-law, Charles Adams Sr.; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Friday, June 3, at Helen E. Waite Funeral Services.
