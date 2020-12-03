James Stanley White, who had a long and successful career in education, the United States Army, city government and the banking industry, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was 88 years old.
White retired on Dec. 31, 1998 after serving for six years as executive vice president (chief operating officer) of Temple University. He was a retired United States Army colonel; a former commissioner of Licenses and Inspections of the city of Philadelphia; a former managing director of the city of Philadelphia; a former vice president of the Provident National Bank in Philadelphia; and a former vice president for public affairs at Temple University.
As executive vice president, he was responsible for the management of most of the non-academic activities and administrative departments of Temple University. He was one of the three senior officers of the university reporting directly to the president and served on the executive cabinet as well as a number of committees and task forces related to administrative and financial matters.
During his tenure as the executive vice president, he played a leadership role in the construction of the Temple University Children's Medical Center and the adjoining Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, The Apollo of Temple Recreation and Convocation (now known as The Liacouras Center), two new student residence halls, the Tuttleman Learning Center, the Standby Electrical Generating Plant, the modernization of classrooms at each of Temple's campuses, and numerous other major construction projects. He also supervised the University Affirmative and Minority/Women Business Enterprise Programs that provided a record number of employment and contractual opportunities in all areas of Temple's operations.
Upon his retirement from Temple, the Board of Trustees named White's first major construction project (a facility housing 580 students located on North Broad Street near Diamond Street) the "James Stanley White Student Residence Hall." On March 9, 1999, White was elected as member of the Temple University Board of Trustees.
Additionally, the Temple University General Alumni Association presented him the 1999 Russell H. Conwell Award. The Temple University Hospital Auxiliary presented him the 1999 Diamond Award. The Temple University Owl Club presented him the 1999 Honor Roll Award and his alma mater, Morgan State University, honored him. He was also the recipient of a Distinguished Alumnus Award from the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education.
Prior to becoming the executive vice president, White was the vice president for public affairs at Temple University from 1991 to 1993. In this position, he served on the executive cabinet and was responsible for the overall management of the Government Relations, Community Relations and University Relations divisions.
Before arriving at Temple University, White had a brief career as candidate for mayor of the city of Philadelphia in the 1991 Democratic primary election. He entered the campaign in February 1991 and withdrew in May 1991 to support one of the other candidates.
From April 1990 to January 1991, White was the vice president and director of Real Estate Management at the Provident National Bank in Philadelphia. He was responsible for coordinating and managing all activities related to the acquisition, administration and disposal of bank-owned or leased real estate.
Prior to his work at Provident National Bank, White served for nearly 11 years in city government, retiring on March 30, 1990. Mayor W. Wilson Goode appointed him managing director of the city of Philadelphia on July 1, 1985. He served in that position during Goode's second term as well.
As managing director, he was in charge of the operations of 10 service departments. He supervised a work force of more than 24,000 employees and managed an annual budget of roughly $1.2 billion, as well as the bulk of the capital and operating programs of Philadelphia city and county government.
White held other positions in city government. In 1979, he served for four years as a senior manager in the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) during the administrations of Mayor Frank Rizzo and Mayor William Green. From May 1980 to July 1983, as administrator of the Home Improvement Programs Division in OHCD, he managed three major programs for the rehabilitation of homes owned and occupied by low-income families.
Goode appointed White as commissioner of Licenses and Inspections for the City of Philadelphia in 1984. As commissioner, he was responsible for the issuance and enforcement of all permits and licenses for residential, commercial and industrial buildings, enforcement of the zoning, building, housing, electrical, fire and plumbing codes, vacant property management, the street vendor inspection program and the enforcement of all ordinances that regulate business activities in the city.
White, a colonel in the U.S. Army, was a highly decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and served on active duty as an Army officer for 23 years, retiring in July 1977. His distinguished military service included assignments in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Greece, Africa and numerous other foreign locations as well as on the Army general staff in the Pentagon and in other Army installations throughout the United States. One of the highlights of his military career was his assignment as the commander of the United States Army units in the Allied Command Europe Mobile Force (Land), an elite North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) armed force consisting of American, British, West German and Belgian units assigned operational missions in Norway, Greece and Italy.
Secretary of the Army Stanley R. Resor selected White as the 1969 recipient of the Department of the Army Pace Award in recognition of his performance as the principal staff officer on the Army General Staff responsible for the management of the Army's worldwide equal opportunity and treatment programs.
White has received a number of honors over the years such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Award from the Educators Roundtable; the Patrick Henry Award from the Philadelphia chapter, Military Order of the World Wars; the Special Achievement Award from the National Alumni Association, Morgan State University; Distinguished Service Award from the United Veterans Council of Philadelphia; and the Humanitarian Award from the Philadelphia Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Inc.
White served as as a member of the Temple University Board of Trustees from 1999 to 2016.
"I had the honor of serving with Jim White during his time at Temple. He had high standards for himself and for all those who worked with him," said Temple president Richard M. Englert in a statement. "He was always mindful of Temple's historic mission, treated everyone with respect and championed affordability, diversity and access for students, partnerships with neighbors, and implementing the vision of Peter Liacouras in re-making Temple's campuses.
"I know everyone will keep Jim's wife, Juanita, and the White family in their thoughts and prayers, he added.
Robert W. Bogle, President and CEO of The Philadelphia Tribune, noted White's contributions as a member of The Philadelphia Tribune's Board of Directors.
"Mr. White played an indelible role in the life of The Philadelphia Tribune as a board member and a life member of the E. Washington Rhodes Trust," Bogle said. "He was always committed to how we can make this newspaper the best it could be."
Robert L. Archie Jr., a Philadelphia attorney, also served with White as a Tribune board member.
"Mr. White was solid as a rock," Archie said. "He served with great commitment and loyalty for whatever effort that he was engaged in. He was solid."
Al Black, a Tribune board member, was very impressed with White's leadership skills.
"He was a great leader with extraordinary executive skills who had a heart of gold," Black said. "He was also a gentleman. He treated everyone with great respect."
White was a member of the Alpha Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (life member), and the Morgan State University Alumni Association (life member).
White, a 1954 graduate of Morgan State College, has a Master of Science in International Affairs degree from the School of Public and International Affairs, George Washington University in 1976. He graduated in 1972 from the National War College in Washington, D.C.
White is survived by wife Juanita (nee Pelzer) White, sons Stanley Victor White (Portia), and Gary Anthony White (Renee) along with five grandchildren, James II, Foster, Victoria, Gabriella and Andrew.
The late James S. White has requested that he be interred without services. The family is requesting that mourners donate to a local COVID-19 health service in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.