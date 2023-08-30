James R. Sadler, a retired salesman at Seagram's Americas and a Philadelphia high school basketball player who played alongside Wilt Chamberlain, died in his home on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after an illness. He was 87.
He was affectionately known as Jimmy by family and friends and attended Overbrook High School, where he played an essential role in the success of the 1953 Public League and the 1954 and 1955 City Championship basketball teams, alongside the late Wilt Chamberlain.
Born on April 11, 1936, to the late Louis E. Sadler Sr. and Arlene C. Sadler, he was a West Philadelphia native, and over the years he kept close friendships with many former teammates and rivals alike.
"It didn't matter if you were a person of note or a custodial worker, daddy treated everyone he met with love and respect, and it's one of the traits I most admired about him and try to emulate in my own life," his daughter, Monique Sadler-Taylor, said in a tribute.
After graduating from high school, Sadler attended Central State University, an HBCU in Wilberforce, Ohio.
He spent more than 37 years working in sales for Seagram's Americas. He was also a member of Club D.O.M. (Distinguished Old Men), a founding member of the Overbrook High School Alumni Association and the Central State Alumni Association, as well as the Philadelphia Association of Black Sports and Culture, Inc.
In addition to entertaining guests at his Wynnefield Heights home, he loved spending time with his family, going on vacation, and attending social and sporting events. He and his wife, Janice, were together for more than 57 years before his passing.
"Well loved, respected, and already sorely missed," his nephew Louis Sadler said in an online tribute. "Sharp as a tack and didn’t hold back. I learned quite a few lessons from him."
He was preceded in death by his brother, Louis E. Sadler Jr.
In addition to his daughter and nephew, he is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Keith, Anthony and Therese; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Services will be held Sept. 16 at the Palestra, 223 S. 33rd St.
