James R. Sadler, a retired salesman at Seagram's Americas and a Philadelphia high school basketball player who played alongside Wilt Chamberlain, died in his home on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after an illness. He was 87.

He was affectionately known as Jimmy by family and friends and attended Overbrook High School, where he played an essential role in the success of the 1953 Public League and the 1954 and 1955 City Championship basketball teams, alongside the late Wilt Chamberlain. 

jjackson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5719

