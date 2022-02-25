James K. Carr, a shipwright and Army veteran, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. He was 79.
He was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Caroline Carr and was born on Jan. 21, 1942, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was the second of five siblings.
At an early age, he was baptized at Saint Paul Missionary Church in Fayetteville. Under the direction of a family friend, Carr learned carpentry skills and became a carpenter’s apprentice during his youth.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 7, 1964. He served two years in Vietnam and obtained his GED certificate. After being discharged, Carr worked as a shipwright at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, retiring after 25 years.
He married Lucy Ann Harris on July 8, 1967, and they had three children.
Carr joined White Rock Baptist Church in 2008. He belonged to the Sheepfold of Joshua/James and was a member of the Good Shepherd Circle and Usher Board. He was also known for his culinary skills, and the congregation enjoyed his food immensely.
On various occasions, “Mr. Jim,” as he was affectionately called by church members, transported the pastor and his wife and was available to them whenever called upon.
He belonged to the block club for the 5300 block of Euclid Street. He loved fishing (especially two-day fishing trips), woodworking and carpentry. He also went on many cruises with his wife.
He was preceded in death by: his brother, Charlie Carr, and his daughter, Agnes D. Dixon.
He is survived by: his wife, Lucy Ann Carr; sons, Phillip Harris and Jeffrey L. Carr; siblings, Christine G. Hartley, Albert Carr and Julius B. Carr; sister-in-law, Viola Black; cousin, Edna Carr; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Jan. 14 at White Rock Baptist Church.
Francis Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.