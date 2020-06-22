James Jones III died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Viewing: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Ave., Phila., PA 19104. Interment: Fernwood Cemetery.
Dr. Ala Stanford started the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to serve communities in Philadelphia with limited access to coronavirus testing, where it has affected people at a much higher rate.
This week in History
