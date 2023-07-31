James Hugo Warren III, a third-generation publisher who founded the Philadelphia New Observer, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was 72.
He became a publisher and established the Philadelphia New Observer in 1979 after being inspired by both his father and grandfather.
A weekly newspaper with a focus on African Americans, the New Observer was created to inform the neighborhood about important events and issues that affected their daily lives.
"Hugo helped me travel and see the sports world with an objective and realistic eye and writer's style," said Walter Davis, a journalist who was introduced to Warren by former broadcaster and community leader Sonny Hill.
His profound maturity and leadership were recognized when he was a child, earning him the moniker "little man."
Born in Philadelphia to the late J. Hugo Warren II and Ruth G. Warren on Oct. 11, 1950, he was the second oldest of three children. He went to Overbrook High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army's Airborne Division during the Vietnam era.
As the president of the New Observer, Warren brought attention to social justice and equality.
He received many awards as a result, including the African American Legends Hall of Fame award, the National Newspaper Publishers Honor Award, and the mayor's proclamation for exceptional community service from the city of Philadelphia.
"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Hugo Warren," said photojournalist and WURD radio host David Barnes. "It was Hugo Warren and Helen Blue that let me know that my images have value."
He is survived by his children, Safiyyah Warren Moore (Chris) and James H. Warren IV; grandchildren, Christopher Moore Jr. and Warren Moore; sister, Michelle Warren Floyd; nephew, Bradley Floyd III; niece, Alexis Lee (Quin); and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, July 22, at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Service.
