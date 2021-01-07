James Fleetwood Butler, Jr., who was a long time Philadelphia teacher and administrator, died on December 30, 2020. Butler was 82.
Butler was born to the late James F. Butler, Sr. and Pearl Bonner on July 3, 1938, in Philadelphia. While he was the only child of this union, he was blessed with two sisters, Denise Dickerson (deceased) and Vivian Ray, and a brother, Walter Derricotte (deceased), all of whom he loved dearly.
Butler, a West Philadelphia native, graduated from West Philadelphia High School, where he developed find memories and relationships with lifelong friends. Following high school, he matriculated to Cheyney University of Pennsylvania (formerly known as Cheyney State College), and as a college student, Butler was always concerned about his parents and the family business (BUTLERS - a commercial cleaning enterprise). That's where he built his work ethic and, as a result, he developed a keen business mind.
His determination for success could be seen in his personal drive to obtain his college while working and helping his father run the family business, which set the foundation for his children to both become business leaders in their own right. He graduated from Cheyney State College with a degree in education in 1960.
During his time at West Philadelphia High School, Butler met and began dating Vivian I. Horton. They were later married after both graduated from college and initially resided in Mt. Airy, then later in Dresher, Pa. From this union, two children were born, James F., III and Kia Dawn, in whom he poured his heart and soul. He was always focused on building a better quality of life for his family, emphasizing education and hard work.
After graduating from college, Butler started his teaching career at Glen Mills Correctional Facility for Boys. After leaving Glen Mills, he secured employment with the School District of Philadelphia at an elementary school (Laura Wheeler Waring Public School) where he also had administrative support duties outside of the classroom for several years.
This led to his recommendation to be transferred to the Pennsylvania Advancement Middle School within the School District of Philadelphia. During this time, he worked for several years part time at the Discovery Leadership Institute (DLI), an affiliate of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, as the senior field agent. In this leadership role, he was responsible for obtaining part-time work sites for the DLI high school trainees and monitoring their work performance.
During the mid-1970s, Butler was recruited to leave the elementary school setting and teach science at Roberto Clemente Middle School to fulfill vacancies within seventh and eighth grades. Within a relatively short period, Butler mastered the requirements of that position and was promoted to the position of vice principal/disciplinarian. he continued in that role until he retired from the School District of Philadelphia in the mid 1990s.
After a short-lived retirement, he was hired to fill a science teacher vacancy at De LaSalle In Towne where he worked with adjudicated delinquent young men ages 15-18. He was later appointed to serve as acting principal. He enjoyed years of teaching until his retirement, again, in 2002.
Butler was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Rho Chapter, where early on in his membership, he served as the Dean of Pledges.
He leaves to mourn his two children, James F. Butler, III (Adrianne) and Kia D. Buckner (Kevin); sister, Vivian Ray; grandsons, Julian, Paul, Jaylen, and Ethan; former wife and friend, Vivian H. Butler; brother in law, Anthony (Patricia); five nephews - Walter (Butch), Glenn, Mark, Barry, and Anthony (Little T); first cousins Ida Bonner Moragne, William Bonner, Sr., Bossie Bonner, Jacqueline Bonner Smith, Barbara Bonner Todd, Sheila Bonner, Patricia Bonner Tucker, and Warren Bonner; a special "son" Curtis George; and a host of family, friends (namely, lifelong friends, Bobby Johnson and Ozzie Hackett) and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers.
The home going celebration will take place on Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Homes, 5618 Baynton Street. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Twenty persons may attend service. The virtual service will begin at 11:00 a.m. To livestream open browser to: www.bbandhodges.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to: Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
