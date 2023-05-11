James Elijah Rhone, former vice principal of Jay Cooke Junior High School, died on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was 87.
He was the son of the late Cornelius and Phoebe Davis Rhone and was born on March 28, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
His parents insisted that he get a good grounding in the Christian faith. His early training was at Second Baptist Church in Nicetown. Later, his mother joined her husband and became a member of Nazarene Baptist Church, where he was baptized under the pastorate of the Rev. George L. Davis. Later, he joined the male chorus, Sunday school, the trustee board as its chairman, emeritus, and vacation Bible school, among other organizations. He also joined the usher board and Sunday school.
“Brother Rhone was a right arm to me, especially during the construction of our new church edifice in 1996,” said Keith Marshall Williams Sr., senior pastor of Nazarene Baptist Church. “He was a peacemaker and a stabilizing rock in our church.”
As a child, he attended Cleveland Elementary and Gillespie Jr. High Schools. He then attended and graduated from Simon Gratz High School. Upon graduation, he matriculated at Cheyney State Teachers College, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree, concentrating in Industrial Arts. He returned to Cheyney University and Temple University for postgraduate work.
His first teaching assignment was at Wanamaker Jr. High School. He then went to teach at Fitz-Simmons Jr. High School and Cooke Jr. High School. He later became a vice principal at Cooke.
He would sponsor trips for young and older adults so they could attend various special interest events, and he was travel coordinator for many out-of-town vacations for Nazarene’s Usher Board and other ministries.
On Saturday, August 7, 1971, he married Nan E. Rudd. From this union, two children were born. “Uncle Jay,” as he was known by many, was the last of the “first cousins” and served as the business manager of the Fitzgerald, Glass, Henry, and Terry Family Reunion. The reunion celebrated its 75th reunion last July.
He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., in its Rho Chapter. He was also active in the Upper Wissahickon Civic Association and served two 4-year terms as its president, where he was involved in making the community the best it could be.
He is survived by his wife, Nan; children, Nicole and Eric; grandsons, Javier and Christopher; sisters-in-law, Mattie Kay, Julia Whittaby (Ronnie), Hattie McGregor, and Fran Rudd; brothers-in-law, William Rudd (Lylia) and Billy Rudd (Linda); special nieces, Frances Lewis and Patricia Maffei; nephew, Glenn Nichols; great niece, Elizabeth Maffei; cousins, Cliff Daniels, William P. Henry, and Barbra McLaughlin; and a host of nephews, cousins, and godchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, May 12, at Nazarene Baptist Church, 3975 Germantown Ave. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
jjackson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5724
