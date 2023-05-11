James E. Rhone

James E. Rhone

 James Jackson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

James Elijah Rhone, former vice principal of Jay Cooke Junior High School, died on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was 87.

He was the son of the late Cornelius and Phoebe Davis Rhone and was born on March 28, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

jjackson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5724

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.