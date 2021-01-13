James E. Randolph, Jr., who held several positions in public service during his professional career, died on Dec. 26, 2020. Randolph was 72.
Randolph started his career in public service as the Director of Scattered Sites at the Philadelphia Housing Authority. This effort demonstrated his commitment to public service.
Randolph started working for the City of Philadelphia in 1980, serving in various human services positions from the city's Anti-Poverty Agency at the Mayor's Office of Community Services to the Department of Human Services. When Randolph retired in 2008, he was Deputy Commissioner of Juvenile Justice Services. He was beloved by his colleagues and staff who paid tribute to his work through a number of stories of his generosity and leadership style.
After retirement, he continued to serve the city's youth with his work at Catholic Social Services and the Indochinese American Council. He also worked to address racial equity in the juvenile justice system. Randolph was passionate about making sure every child received fair treatment in the justice system.
As one of the founding members of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency's Disproportionate Minority Contact Subcommittee, he helped Pennsylvania become one of the first states to systematically look at the treatment of minority youth in the justice system and to create solutions.
Judge Lori A. Dumas, who worked in the Philadelphia Family Court, Juvenile Division from 2002-2017, noted Randolph's efforts and hard work in helping youth in the city.
"Jim was very passionate about children," said Dumas, who is now civil judge. "He was a positive and intelligent leader. His passion for kids really came through all of his work showed in the way that he dealt with not only the children, but with stakeholders and those of us who are committed to making lives of children better.
"I am deeply sorry for his loss. It's a huge loss for the juvenile justice community. There aren't many leaders that I can actually say had the same enthusiasm for what was right when it came to children."
Randolph was born on May 8, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the first born son to James and Annie Mae Randolph, earning him the nickname of "Brother" within the family. Though he was among the youngest of his parents eight children, his older sisters treated him like an older brother because of his wisdom and dependability.
His family came from Sumter, South Carolina and lived in North Philadelphia, where he spent his formative years on Harlan Street. Randolph, a graduate of Philadelphia public schools, attended George W. Meade Elementary School, Roberts Vaux Junior High School and Thomas A. Edison High School.
He was the first person in his immediate family to attend college. Randolph attended Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., where he majored in history and was taught by Alex Haley, the author of "Roots: The Saga of an American Family."
After graduating from Hamilton in 1969, he earned a Master's degree in public administration from Syracuse University, which prepared him for a lifelong career in public service.
James Randolph was the uncle of Irv Randolph, managing editor of The Philadelphia Tribune.
"My uncle, was my big brother, mentor, and friend," said Randolph in a statement. "He was the fun uncle who loved to joke and dance and was the life of the party.
"He was passionate about family. He would take me and my other younger male cousins to see the Phillies play at Connie Mack Stadium. Later when I was a teenager he took me to lectures on Black History. He was well versed on history and culture. He made being smart cool.
"He was passionate about his family, the Phillies and politics. My uncle was always uplifting and helping others, especially young people. He never stopped working for the community. Even in retirement, he was working with the Philadelphia Police Department, training officers against bias. In the election in November he worked to get people to the polls. He was my role model."
Randolph is survived by his wife Cecilia Edwards-Randolph; his stepdaughter Jacqueline Francis and husband Michael Francis (deceased) of Mesa, Arizona; his son Jim Randolph and wife Jerisha Randolph of Philadelphia; his daughter, Antonia (Toni) Randolph and partner Danielle Purifoy of Durham, N.C.; his grandchildren, James (Jay) Edward Randolph IV and Alexander (Alex) Christopher Randolph of Philadelphia; his siblings, Dorothy (Dot) Glass, Olivia (Ollie) Holmes and husband Edward Holmes, Edith Randolph-Burney and husband Henry G. (Skip) Burney, Jr., Grace Brumskill, Thelma (Chick) Bradley, Emily (Ginny) Miles and husband Pinckney James (PJ) Miles, and John (Johnny) Randolph; his aunt Martha Davis, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents James (Deac) Randolph and Annie Mae Randolph and sister Martha Delores Smith.
James Lloyd Funeral Home, Inc. arranged Randolph's funeral service on Jan. 7, 2021.
