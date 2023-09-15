James E. Miles Sr., a U.S. Army veteran and retired administrative officer for the federal government, died on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. He was 98.
He was born on June 11, 1925, to the late James Elmer Henry and Marion Miles Harris.
Miles served in Sunday School, the Young Adult Choir, the Young Men's Club, the Senior Choir (now Chancel Choir), the Men's Fellowship, the Male Chorus, Class Leaders and the Finance Committee at Ward A.M.E. Church, where he was a longtime member.
His favorite verse was found in 1 Corinthians 13:31, which states that "and now abideth faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love."
For more than 80 years, he lived in West Philadelphia, where he spent much of his formative years on the 700 block of 46th Street. He attended Martha Washington Elementary School, Sulzberger Middle School and Overbrook High School.
During World War II, Miles served his country in the U.S. Army for 2½ years, taking part in operations in France and Germany. He stayed in the Armed Forces Reserves for 20 years following his 1943 honorable discharge before retiring as a sergeant major.
He worked as an administrative officer for the federal government, including posts at the Department of Justice, Signal Corps, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Labor. After working for the government for 35 years, he retired with honors and started his own business with friends Norman Brown and Louis Stukes, performing renovations and repairs on homes.
While attending church in the 1940s, he developed a friendship with Mary E. Gethers. They married in 1947. From this union came two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Janet (Bill); son, James Jr.; grandchildren, John Earl (Shannon), Edwin (Tyraia), Shana, Marian and Sonati; sister, Yasmin; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at WARD Emmanuel A.M.E. Church, 728 N. 43rd St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Terry Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
215-893-5719
