James Duncan Biggs, Sr., who was a nurse assistant and supervisor of orderlies at two local hospitals for 40 years, died on Feb. 4, 2021. Biggs was 94.
Biggs' early formal education took place in the schools of the North Carolina education system. After high school, he was accepted to North Carolina A&T. However, his plans for college were truncated as he took leave to assume the responsibility of running the family farm upon the failing health of his grandmother.
In December 1951, Biggs married the late Mary Jeannette Biggs. Mr. and Mrs. Biggs had five children — four sons and one daughter.
In 1952, Biggs voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army. After his years of military service, Biggs and his wife took their family and relocated to Philadelphia territory. It wasn't long before Biggs started his career in healthcare where he worked until his retirement in 1988.
Biggs was a devout member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in West Philadelphia where he served as the only male nurse. He enjoyed his service as a member of the male ushers as well.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James Biggs, Jr. noted and gifted artist/illustrator; Dr. Cynthia Biggs El, former university professor, former teacher of secondary English (School District of Philadelphia), author and veteran songwriter of The Sound of Philadelphia musical legacy; Terrance Biggs, community activist, percussionist, and retired applications programmer (Department of Veteran Affairs); Xavier Biggs, celebrity boxing and personal fitness trainer and Director of Boxing for the International 9RFound 30 Minute Kickbox Fitness Clubs; and Tyrell Biggs, three-time world amateur boxing champion and 1984 Super Heavyweight Boxing Olympic gold medalist (XXIII Olympiad); one sister, Maxine D. McKoy and husband Samuel Lee McKoy of Indiana; two grandson: Tyrell Charles and Xavier Malik; one granddaughter, LaTasha; three great grandchildren, Arianna, Samarga and Nyla, and a host of extended family and friends.
The service for Biggs will be held at the Wood Funeral Home. A public viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 with a service starting at 10 a.m. The interment will be on Friday, Feb. 26 at Washington Crossing.
