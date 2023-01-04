James Douglas Scott Sr., an entrepreneur, community activist and sales representative for several insurance companies, died on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was 87.
Scott, who was affectionately known as Doug, Dougie, Uncle Dougie, JD, Scotty, Mr. D, Grandpa, Pop-Pop and Uncle Pop-Pop, was born on July 8, 1935, in Philadelphia. He was the third of eight children born to the late Alexander Scott Sr. and the late Lucretia (Morgan) Scott.
He was raised in a faith-based, sports-oriented family and exposed to multicultural environments through education and national and international travel.
When he was 2 years old, the Scott family moved to West Conshohocken. He was educated in the Upper Merion School District and graduated from Upper Merion High School in 1954. At a young age, he began working for the family-owned Alexander Scott & Sons Catering business, which led him to start his own business.
His life’s work ranged from hospitality to entrepreneurship. After some college and a stint in the military, he began a career as a sales representative for several insurance companies. A few years later, he launched J.D. Scott Companies, a maintenance service provider that operated for more than 20 years.
He married the late Joan Baldwin in April 1958, and from this union came five children: Desiree, Doug Jr., Don, Dean and Joanne. He met Janet Rogers in 1966, and they were married in 1974. They had their only child, Angela, in 1975.
Scott was known for his dedication to the community, his activism and his fund-raising abilities. He served as a financier for several major progressive political campaigns. He was the treasurer for Rep. Chaka Fattah and State Sen. Vincent Hughes. He also served on the Finance Committee and transition team for Philadelphia Mayor Woodrow Wilson Goode Sr.
Scott was director of the West Philadelphia Economic Development Corporation's Micro Lending Program. He was a member of the advisory committee of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Council (Montgomery County). After working on the 2008 Obama campaign, he ran for Upper Merion Township supervisor in 2009. Though unsuccessful, he met a wide range of lifelong friends.
With two brothers playing professional football, he grew up in a sports-loving family. He played semi-professional football for Marcus Hook, a team from the Delaware Valley Semi-Pro League.
"When he walked in the door, you would often hear him say, "There has to be something punting, kicking or throwing on this television!" his family said.
He loved to travel. In 1972, he visited five countries in Africa: Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia. Later he visited Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany and New Zealand. He was a volunteer for the Special Olympics and the project director for the Camp Hill Prison Release Program, and he served on the board of the House of Umoja. He also took his and other neighborhood children to basketball, swimming, ice skating and roller skating on the weekends and managed a neighborhood teenage band, "The Lavadors."
"Doug loved his family above all else," his family said in a tribute. "His brothers and sisters formed the cornerstone of his life. He shared his love by reaching out beyond his immediate family and sharing that love with neighborhood youth through mentorship, activism and leadership."
He was preceded in death by his son, James Douglas Scott Jr.; grandson, Daniel Johnson; and siblings, Clarence "Scotty-Scott" and Alexander "Sonny" Scott Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Rogers) Scott; children, Desiree Scott, Don Scott (Lois), Dean Scott, Joanne Scott and Angela Scott-MacCulloch (Rob); siblings, Arthur L. Scott Sr. (Theressa), Lucretia "Sis" Scott, Moses Scott, Lewis Scott (Charlesetta) and Carol Scott; grandchildren, Ashley, Tamara and Kimber; great-grandchildren, Naziya, Jacob and Savion; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Zion Baptist Church of Ardmore, 219 W. Spring Ave.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
