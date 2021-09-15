James Donzell Clayton, who was a longtime SEPTA bus driver, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Clayton was 67.
Clayton started working for SEPTA as a bus driver in 1979. He was a charismatic driver and was loved by everyone that was on his bus. Passengers recognized him while he was traveling out of state and in other countries and they would always stop him to say hello.
He started out of the Germantown Depot and retired from the Allegheny Depot. He was the driver for many routes: 65, 33, and 55. However, route 55 was his favorite. He remained with SEPTA for 33 years until his retirement in November 2012.
Clayton had many hobbies. He joined his mother as a member of the Rooster Channel Jumpers CB radio club and was known as Lord Darth Vader, talking to members across the country.
He was a member of the Allegheny Sunshine Club with his SEPTA co-workers, and they worked to build morale and help others with anything they needed. They took care of colleagues when they were sick and would collect donations to support other members and held annual Christmas parties for their families.
They gathered funds to purchase a pool table for their depot and that was right up Clayton's alley because he was an avid pool player. In addition to playing at the depot, he would bounce from pool hall to pool hall in the city. Clayton and the members of the Allegheny Sunshine Club would host pool tournaments around the city with the other SEPTA depots.
Clayton was a car fanatic. His charged up Camaro with a 396 engine would race down Island Avenue. A neighbor, Mr. Price, gave Clayton his family station wagon because he knew Clayton would take care of it. He took great pride in teaching all the kids how to drive in the station wagon. He would take them out to Lincoln Drive and told them to "get at it."
Clayton was also a technology buff and made sure he kept up with the latest trends. He could talk to you about everything that was new, how it worked and what you needed to keep it running smoothly.
In 1992 while on the 65 bus, he offered a lady some peanut butter crackers. It wasn't she got to work that she realized his phone number was attached to the crackers and that was the beginning of what would become a life-long relationship between James and Toni.
Toni had two sons and he stepped in and became their father figure and helped to support them. In addition to helping to raise her sons, he became the uncle and grandfather to everyone. He doled out advice, support, love and generosity. If anyone he knew needed anything, he would bend over backwards to help them. That's just the type of man he was.
With being that type of man he was, Clayton took on the role of being a registered block captain and worked to ensure that the residents of Redfield Street were taken care of. He even assigned himself the job of mowing lawns for his older neighbors, shoveling snow and weeding gardens.
Clayton and Toni spent their best days on the go, traveling to many destinations. He was always ready to go and spared no expense in getting to see the world. He took pride in being able to take his grandsons out exploring and taking pictures to make memories.
Clayton was the life of the party and had the gift of gab. He would strike up a conversation with anyone and could talk for days. He loved to have family and friends around for cookouts and gatherings. He wanted to be sure that everyone enjoyed themselves. He and his sister Dawn would hang out bar hopping, having a good time laughing and joking the night away.
Once he retired, his mother's multiple sclerosis became more of a challenge and Clayton became her primary caregiver. He took pride being able to care of her and ensure that she remained as comfortable as possible.
Clayton was also known as Jimmy, Buttons, and Rambo by some people. He was born on Nov. 19, 1953 from the union of Inda Clayton and the late Sgt. James L. Clayton in Schuylkill Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Clayton was raised in Philadelphia, PA and attended William B. Hanna Elementary School. After that, he went to William H. Shoemaker Middle School and graduated Overbrook High School in 1971.
Following graduation, he worked for Caldwell Casuals in the shipping and receiving department prior to working for SEPTA.
Clayton was preceded in death by his father Sgt. James L. Clayton and his brother Gene Clayton. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother Inda Clayton, his sister Sabrina Nedabylek, loving partner Toni Austin; sons Timothy Austin and Tony Austin; grandsons Maurice Peaker; Timothy Austin, Mekhi Austin, Braheim Hightower-Jones, and Reese Davis; daughter in laws Lanice Austin, Atia Reid and Tara Tyler, God sister Dawn Wallace and her children; nieces Rhona Austin and Kineathea Austin; God daughter Deloris Jenkins and her daughter Sue; his uncle Henry Stewart; cousins the Bacon sisters - April Colleen, Lisa, Ebony, Rhonda, Trina and Barbara Harris and a host of relatives, friends and neighbors.
Special acknowledgement to his Redfield Street neighbors; Mr. and Mrs. Graves, Mr. and Mrs. Price, Mr. and Mrs. Rooney, Mrs. Turner and his SEPTA family.
There will be a viewing at the Wood Funeral Home, 5537 W. Girard Avenue, on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. The service will begin at 10 a.m. The interment will take place at Rolling Green Memorial Park, 1008 West Chester Pike in West Chester, PA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.