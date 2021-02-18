Jacquelyn Bernice Martin Jackson, who was a teacher for 31 years, died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Jackson was 81.
She started her teaching career at Frederick Douglass High School in 1962 in Baltimore, MD. She previously worked for Manning-Shaw while attending Morgan State in the evening to receiver her teaching certificate. She also taught at Harlem Park Junior High School Baltimore from September 1962 to June 1966.
Jackson relocated to Philadelphia in 1966 and taught business education at Simon Gratz High School, Martin Luther King High School, Philadelphia High School for Girls and Olney High School before retiring in 1993.
Known as “Jackie” to family and friends is the first child born to the late Bartholomew Martin and the late Bernice Florenza Martin on August 24, 1939 in Madison, N.C. Jackson was four years old when her family moved to Baltimore, MD. She was baptized at Wayland Baptist Church in Baltimore at the age of 15 along with her younger sister, Mary Ann. She attended Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, Harvey Johnson Junior High School and graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1957.
In 1965, she married her college sweetheart Melvin Langston Jackson. From this union, they had twins in 1974, Melvin, II and Melanie Lynn. Jackson became a member of Zion Baptist Church shortly after arriving in Philadelphia in 1968.
Jackson was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter in 1989. One of her proudest moments was when her daughter. Melanie Lynn was initiated into the Alpha Gamma Chapter at her alma mater, Morgan State University.
Jackson was a Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and served on the Sisterly Connection Committee from 1994-2000. She was an initial member of the Legacy of Love Foundation, Souvenir Journal Co-Chair for Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter’s 75th Anniversary and Souvenir Journal Co-Chair for 2006 National Convention in Philadelphia, Morgan State University National Alumni Association, serving as national secretary from 1985-1989 and 1990-1992 and corresponding secretary of the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter from 1994-1998, Temple University Alumni Association.
Jackson leaves to celebrate her life and legacy: her twins, Melvin Langston Jackson, II (Arica) of Tampa, FL. And Melanie Lynn Jackson, M.D. (Tony) of Bowie, MD; four grandchildren, Sasha Alexandria Wells, Skylar Lynn Wells, Melvin Langston Jackson, III and Quinn Adean Jackson, two sisters, Mattie Martin and Linda Hollis (Doug) of Baltimore and Pikesville, MD, respectively, one brother, Bartholomew Martin, Jr. (June) of Staatsburg, N.Y., three aunts, Eudoxia Dalton and Dorothy James of Madison, N.C. and Lois Fears, Ed.D. (Freddie) from Tampa, FL. A dedicated cousin and caregiver, Michelle Clark, and devoted friends Sandie Jordon-Gordon and Maxine Johnson. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, many cousins, extended family members, sorority sisters and life-long friends.
The public viewing will be Monday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Avenue. There will a memorial celebration of life service later in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic when people can congregate safely.
