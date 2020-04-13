Jacalyn S. Hargrove, 68. With great sadness we regret to announce the loss of our dearly beloved sister, Jacalyn S. Hargrove (née Faust) which occurred on Saturday, April 11, 2020. “Jackie” graduated from Dobbins Vocational Tech High School and later attended Eastern Theological Seminary. She retired from the Philadelphia Family Court System after serving over 25 years. In addition to her siblings Barbara (Faust) Burgee and Stephen Byrd, Jackie is survived by her two nieces, Deidre Gray and Lauren Burgee; best friend, Angela Cabiness, and a host of close family and friends. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.