Ivory Noble Taliaferro, who worked more than 40 years as a technician in the refrigeration and air conditioning business, died on Jan. 23, 2021. Taliaferro was 81.
After working more than four decades in the refrigeration and air conditioning business, he retired and started working as a cafeteria/recess aide at Gladwyne Elementary School for the Lower Merion School District.
Taliaferro, son of the late John Richard, Sr. and Mozelle Taliaferro, was born on Dec. 23, 1939 in Hockley, Virginia. He was the ninth of 10 children.
He worked on the home farm and enjoyed fishing and swimming with his dad and brothers. He joined and was baptized at First Baptist Church of Hockley under the pastorship of Rev. Dr. W.A. Young. He participated in all auxiliaries that were available to him at church.
Taliaferro attended Hockley Snow Hill elementary school and in 1959, graduated from King & Queen Central High School. Taliaferro was extremely athletic with his best and baseball skills. He and Ellis were part of the Central High School basketball team that was crowned state champions in 1957. His soothing tenor voice was essential as a member of the Glee Club, which placed second in the state of Virginia 1958-59. He also expressed his love of music in the band.
He moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1959, with his sisters, Margaret and Estelle, and was exposed to a "New World," as he tells it. He joined Vince Memorial Baptist Church in 1962 and quickly became very active in the church community. He first joined the Young Adult Choir where he met the late Nora Delores Breedlove. On March 28, 1970, he and "Lil' Sis" were united in marriage. They had two children, Ivory Jr. and Leslie Christine.
Throughout his tenure at Vine, he also sang with Oratory/Sanctuary Choir and looked forward to the annual Day of Music Celebration. There was a special spot in his heart for the Men's Choir.
He was passionate about being involved in the community. He was heavily involved in state and local politics. He served as a member of the Yeadon Borough Council for many years, which of he was president. He and Nora were members of the Fair Housing Council of Delaware County, where they fought against housing discrimination. He had a special devotion to this Masonic family as well. He was a long-time member of John S. Watson Lodge #23, F&AM PHA where he was Worshipful Past Master and he was Companion of William Cooper #6, Holy Royal Arch Masons. Most recently, he served on the board of the Steven Smith Tower housing community where he worked to make sure resident had clean, comfortable and affordable living options.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nora Breedlove, father John Sr., mother Mozelle, brothers James Alfred, George Elliott, John II and Ellis Sr., sisters Lenora Smalls and Estelle Taliaferro. He leaves to cherish his life, two beloved children Ivory II (Barbara); Leslie (Michael), sisters: Margaret Hoffman (John-predeceased), Gloria Lumbord, Plunard La Verne Robinson (Mason), sisters-in-law - Mary Taliaferro, Maudestein Taliaferro, Amie Taliaferro, Charlotte Westfield and Denise Breedove, brother-in-law Leslie Breedlove. Grandchildren: Ivory III (Fabienne), Jeremy, Maya, Zekeil, Mason & Silas. Three great-grands and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
