Irvin R. Heath, a former Mobil Oil employee and president of an environmental firm, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was 81.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1940, to the late Charles Berryman and Juanita Short.
His wife, Lynn, and daughter, Karen Heath-Wade, commented on the impact and impression he made on others.
"Irvin's passion for life and compassionate heart made him a great leader, husband, father, grandfather and friend," they said in a tribute. "Irvin's positive attitude and drive for results inspired many."
He attended Simon Gratz High School and received a bachelor of science degree from Delaware State University and a law degree from Howard University School of Law.
He was an avid runner who enjoyed competing at the national level. He was inducted into the Delaware State University Athletics Hall of Fame for track and football in 1988. He was also a member of the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.
Heath started his career at Mobil Oil Corporation in 1962. He also had a multi-decade career in marketing and real estate. He retired in 2013 as president of Handex Consulting and Remediation, an environmental company.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wallace Heath.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Heath; daughter, Karen Heath-Wade; son-in-law, Kirk Wade; grandsons, Kirk Irvin Wade and Heath Jeffrey Wade; sisters, Solomaine Johnson (Ronald Johnson) and Cythnia Mimms Baker; and other family members and friends.
Services are private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.