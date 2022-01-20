Irma F. Dillon, 80, was born in Philadelphia, Pa, on August 30, 1941, to Warren Freeman and Rebecca Richards Freeman, the youngest of their five children. Ms. Dillon achieved a B.S. in Library Science from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in Library Science from Atlanta Clark University, and an MBA from the University of Baltimore. She had a distinguished career in Library and Information Systems, which included positions at the Free Library of Philadelphia, NASA Center for Aerospace Information, and culminated with her retirement as Manager MIS Librarian Emerita from the University of Maryland in 2010. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and the former president of the Baltimore chapter of Zonta International, an organization which advocates for equal rights for women. Irma is preceded in death by: her brothers, Richard and Reginald Freeman; sister, Janet F. Patrick; and is lovingly remembered by her sister, Marion Cooke; companion, Clifford Ryles; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29th. Online condolences may be posted at
Watch live coverage as President Biden holds a press conference as he marks his first year in office.
