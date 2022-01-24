Irma Brooks, a social worker, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Southern California. She was 96.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1925, in Conway, South Carolina, to the late George H. Latimer Sr. and the late Edith L. Latimer. Brooks was baptized at Bethel AME Church in Conway.
She was very involved in her father’s funeral business, sometimes driving the hearse when there was a need due to a shortage of drivers. She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She continued her education at Atlanta University, where she earned a master’s degree in social work. After the family moved to West Mount Airy, she did graduate work at Temple University.
While working in New York City as a school social worker and living with her aunt, she met Oliver Wendell Brooks, a student at New York University. They were married on May 31, 1952, at Bethel AME Church in Conway. From this union came two sons.
The family moved from New York to Hartford, Connecticut, and while there she became the city’s first Black school social counselor. She was also a social worker.
In 1960, the couple moved to Philadelphia. She worked for Traveler’s Aid at 30th Street Station, where she helped travelers who needed assistance after losing their tickets. She served as a school counselor for the public school system at Roosevelt Junior High School and Olney High School. She also worked for Family Services for the city.
Brooks enjoyed being a member of many social clubs over the years. She was a member of the National Smart Set Philadelphia Chapter, and the CARATs (charming individuals who are actively involved in our organization and communities) Philadelphia Chapter.
Brooks remained an active Bennett College alumnus throughout her life. She and four classmates remained friends throughout their adult lives. In the 1960s, while attending the Atlanta University School of Social Work, they named themselves “The Atlanta 5.” For years, they met every year with their spouses to travel and enjoy each other’s company.
While in Hartford, Brooks joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Having been a sorority sister for 75 years, she attained “Pearl” status. She also enjoyed playing bridge on Monday afternoons.
She was an active member of Christ Church and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia for over 60 years. She was also active in the Daughters of the King and the Episcopal Church Women’s groups. She maintained her commitment to the Lord throughout her life.
She is survived by: her sons, Byron W. Brooks and Oliver T. Brooks, M.D.; daughters-in-law, Patricia Brooks and Lisa Brooks; grandchildren, Alana Brooks, Joseph Brooks, Shante Whitaker and Stephen Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Ariana Whitaker and Andre Whitaker; cousin, Burke Jackson M.D., and other relatives.
