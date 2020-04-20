“Iris was a true fighter and will be remembered as a gallant cancer survivor and advocate,” her family said in a tribute. “Iris left a legacy of love, strength and compassion. She will be remembered as an intelligent free spirit. She was beautiful inwardly and outwardly. She will be greatly missed, but will always remain in the many hearts she touched.”
She was born on March 2, 1951, in Philadelphia to the late Edward D. Chew Sr. and Dorris Chew and was the eldest child.
She attended Greenfield Elementary (formerly City Center), Masterman and the Philadelphia High School for Girls. She later attended Wagner University in New York and earned a master’s degree in psychology and a juris doctorate from Villanova University. Her academic accomplishments also include earning a master’s degree in psychiatric nursing from Hahnemann University. The majority of her career was devoted to working in the behavioral health field.
“We went to the same elementary school when we were younger,” said her brother, Edward Dillon Chew Jr. “One of my fondest memories back then was when she was in the first grade and I was kindergarten. When the school would dismiss us at the end of the day, the first grade class had to walk through the kindergarten class to leave. When Iris would walk by, I was permitted to get up and walk out with her.
“My family was also shore people so we would always spend summers in Wildwood together. When she was in law school, I helped her prepare. I was already practicing law at the time, so I was mentoring her when she was at Villanova Law School. She graduated, but she never practiced law. I think she just really loved being a nurse and helping people.”
Throughout her life, Chew was an effervescent, fun-loving individual. Her mother organized a club for little girls called Le Jeune Filles, which later became known as Club Chanel and established life-long friendships for many girls.
She enjoyed being a member of Jack and Jill of America Inc., Philadelphia Chapter. Her grandmother, the late Virginia Ramsey Chew, was a charter member of the organization. She was also a devout Christian who grew up as an Episcopalian, beginning Sunday School at St. Luke’s Church of Germantown.
Chew loved spending time with family. She was the proud mother of Jonas Abney and grandmother of Willow Abney. In her spare time, she enjoyed the theater, often traveling to New York to see Broadway shows with her son Jonas and brother Charles. She was a fan of Frank Sinatra and could often be found listening to "Friday with Frank." She also enjoyed going to "The Back in the Day Picnic" with friends.
“We loved going to the theater together,” Chew Jr. said. “Some of the plays we saw in the past include “The Temptations,” “Come From Away” and “A Soldier's Story.” We planned to see “The Tina Turner Musical” before she passed.
“We would just enjoy the whole experience of taking the train up there, get lunch, go to a matinee, and then get back on the train to come home,” he added. “We also went to the Flower Show. We hung out a lot, particular after my wife passed. I always enjoyed spending time with my sister.”
She was preceded in death by her father and her cousin, Dr. Michael S. Chew.
In addition to her mother, son, granddaughter and brother, she is survived by: her sister, Michelle Chew; nieces, Courtney Etheredge and Kelly Brown Vaughn; aunt, Sherlane Chew; cousins, Charles H. Chew IV, Joann Chew Eve, Dr. Ramsey Chew Jr., Deborah M. Chew James, Diane Chew Bowser, Pamela Chew Williams and James Chew Jr.; and friends.
Memorial services are pending.
