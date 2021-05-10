Inez Mary Gardner Bell, who worked the polls in Philadelphia’s 34th Ward, 35th Division on Election Day for more than 30 years, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Bell was 81.
Bell served many roles, including Majority Inspector while working the polls. She also worked at a dry cleaner in Bala Cynwyd prior to becoming a domestic employee for several families along the Main Line. Her friendly disposition along with her Southern culinary skills made her a favorite to work dinner parties and other events.
Bell was born April 15, 1940, to the late Joeciphus and Julia Gardner in Ozark, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert C. and Howard N. Gardner.
She was known to her friends as Tudy, graduated from D.A. Smith High School in Ozark. She migrated to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she met the late Joseph Bell. On June 4, 1959, they were united in holy wedlock. On September 27, 1960, the couple welcomed their twins, Daryl and Denise. They didn’t know they would be parenting twins until she was taken to the emergency room while in labor.
In 1961, the family relocated from 29th and Oxford streets in North Philadelphia to the 1600 block of North Felton Street in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia. Bell was a vibrant resident of the block who spoke her mind and had a kind word for all. At one time, she served as the block captain. Bell was a dutiful housewife and started working in 1967.
At an early age she joined St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Ozark, Alabama. In 1971, she became a member of Good Samaritan Baptist Church. As a faithful member, she worked on various organizations including the Pastor’s Aid and the Culinary Committee. She kept a hectic schedule until health problems prevented her from attending services regularly but she continued to help the organizations from afar. She was one of the oldest members of the church.
Bell was well liked and loved by her family, friends and community. She will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of her acquaintance.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. The love and many memories are etched into the hearts of two sons, Daryl Bell of Philadelphia and Joseph L. Bell Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Denise Bell of Richmond, Virginia; two daughters-in-law, Nancy Bell of Philadelphia and Norma Bell of Jacksonville, Florida; a son-in-law, Norman Hinton of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren Lisa Bell of Philadelphia; Chiquita Sharp, Joseph Sharp, Joshua Hinton and Malika Hinton, all of Richmond, Virginia; Harold Bacon of Philadelphia; Felicia Williams and Andrea Williams of Clarksdale, Mississippi; Ricky Williams of Davenport, Iowa; eight great grand children; sisters-in-law Hazel Hill, Cynthia Ivory (Leo) and Jeanette Thompkins, all of Jacksonville, Florida; and Carletha McEnnis (Ron) of Philadelphia, Freda Bell of Willingboro, New Jersey; a special cousin, Grace Bennett, of Geneva, New York; along with her family adopted daughter Vanessa Valentine of Portsmouth, Virginia; goddaughters Juanita Peebles and Ashley Charity of Richmond, Virginia; a host of other family members, neighbors, friends and her “Little Boy,” Versace.
There will be a public viewing Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 6148-50 Lansdowne Avenue. People must wear masks. There will be a private service for the family at 10 a.m. The interment will be at Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Broomall.
