Inell D. Cason

Inell D (nee Berry) Cason, age 91, of Willow Grove, PA, passed on April 22, 2020, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Alverno Cason. A Deaconess Emeritus at First Baptist Church of Crestmont, she is survived by her brother, Benjamin M Berry, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Interment private.
