Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid, leader of Masjid Mujahideen, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. He was 70.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1951, as Alexander Thompson to the late Bill Phillips and Ellen Thompson and was raised in North Philadelphia (Francisville).
He embraced Islam in 1972 under the leadership of Imam Ali Ahmed at the original Masjid Mujahideen, then located at 19th and Columbia. In 1974, a large part of the community established Masjid Ash-Shuhud in West Philadelphia under the leadership of Imam Zaid Abdul-Subur. Masjid Ash-Shuhud was a member of the Dar-Ul-Islam movement under the leadership of Shaykh Imam Yahyah Abdul-Karim.
Rashid obtained his Islamic education under the minhaj of Ahlus-Sunnah Wa’l-Jama’ah, as well as under various shaykhs and alims.
He was the leader and imam of Masjid Mujahideen at 60th and Osage since 1984 and the amir of the Majlis Ash-Shura of Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley since 2010. He was also the amir of the national jammat, Al-Ummah, composed of several masjids in the country. Since 2000, he had been a representative of Imam Jamil Al-Amin (formally known as H. Rap Brown). Overall, he has worked toward the advancement of Islam and the unity of Muslims in Philadelphia, the country and the world.
He was a community ambassador and member of several advisory councils and community-based organizations, including the One Click organization, composed of former gang members including his organization, the Moroccos. The organization had been tasked with community development and working to stop senseless violence in Philadelphia. He was also the former head of the Islamic Chaplain department of the Philadelphia Prison System.
He first completed his Hajj pilgrimage in 1982, and subsequently completed Hajj four times and Umrah five times. He was a member of the Jawala Bowman, a Muslim hunting organization that specializes in archery hunting. He was passionate about camping, fishing, marksmanship, drumming, martial arts, and caring for dogs and horses. He was one of the city’s leading horse farriers and operated a horse stable in North Philadelphia for many years.
He was married to Jamilah Abdur-Rashid for almost 41 years. They were married on March 7, 1981. Throughout his lifetime, he had three marriages, from which 20 children were born. He raised his children together firmly upon the deen of Al-Islam, based upon the Quran and Sunnah. His family continues to live based upon his legacy of unwavering worship and service to the community.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Thompson and Ira Thompson, and his son, Farid Abdur-Rashid.
He is survived by his wife, Jamilah Abdur-Rashid (Carmella Johnson); children, Karim, Fatima, Latifah, Salahudeen, Husain, Hasan, Ameena, Nimah, Salima, Hassan, Malik, Yasmin, Rajab, Aquillah, Ahmed, Qiyamah, Mustafa, Sadika, and Shahadah Abdur-Rashid; 55 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Thompson and Sheila Bryant; and other relatives and friends.
Services were held on Feb. 1 at the Philadelphia Masjid.
