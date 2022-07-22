Howard N. Watson, a nationally acclaimed watercolorist and illustrator, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Glenside. He was 93.
A resident of Wyncote, his work has been commissioned by former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, former Vice President Walter Mondale, singer Perry Como, Hall of Fame basketball coach Jack Ramsey, sportscaster Tom Brookshier and art collector Set Momjian.
He was born on May 19, 1929, in Pottsville to the late James B. and Lillian E. (Hunter) Watson. His father was a well-known photo engraver in the Schuylkill County area.
Watson was a graduate of Pottsville High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He received his formal art training at Pennsylvania State University, Temple University's Tyler School of Fine Art, and the University School of Arts (formerly the Museum School of Art).
His paintings have been featured in many art galleries and shows, including the Chestnut Hill Gallery and Woodmere’s "We Speak: Black Artists in Philadelphia, 1920s-1970s," in 2015.
In 1971 and 1975, Watson released two hardback volumes of 40 pages each: "Philadelphia Watercolors" and "Old Philadelphia Impressions." He also presented painting workshops in Austria, Switzerland, France, Scotland, Canada, Hawaii and Norway.
He served on the boards of the Port of History Museum, the Victorian Society, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, the Philadelphia Committee to End Homelessness, and the Woodmere Art Museum.
He became a member of the Philadelphia Watercolor Society in 1958 and served as president for 10 years. He was also a member of the Allied Artists of America and the American Watercolor Society.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Watson, and his brothers, Robert and James.
He is survived by his wife, Irene (Fil) Watson; daughter, Susan Watson; son, Christopher Watson; grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda and Nicholas; and great-grandson, Milo.
Services will be announced at a later date.
