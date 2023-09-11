Hilderbrand Pelzer Jr., a retired school counselor for the Philadelphia School District, died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. He was 80.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1942, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to the late Hilderbrand and Jessie Mae Pelzer and was the oldest of seven children.
Pelzer moved to Philadelphia at the age of 6 with his family and was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. He attended Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Vaux Junior High School and Edison High School in North Philadelphia.
He was recruited by over 10 colleges and universities for his outstanding basketball play. He briefly attended Johnson C. Smith University before being drafted into the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army, he received a basketball scholarship to Delaware State University and became a member of the Psi Epsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
While a senior at Edison, he met Gloria Ballard in front of Wayland Temple Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. They married after five years of dating. From this union came two sons.
In the Army, Pelzer was stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia. For most of his two-year stint, he played with the post basketball team known as the “Wheels.” The team won several championships, and he was named to the All-Army team. He was honorably discharged in 1966 with the rank of sergeant and joined the Pennsylvania National Guard in the 1980s.
Pelzer graduated from Delaware State with a bachelor’s in psychology in 1971. Continuing his education, he earned a master’s degree in counseling at Antioch University and his Pennsylvania administrative certification from Cheyney University.
He became a counselor for the School District of Philadelphia and worked at several schools. Most of his 33 years were spent at Audenried High School. In addition, he served as the coordinator for Adult Basic Education and as the varsity boys and girls basketball coach.
“As counselor, he was known to be a no-nonsense person, but also because of his desire to help others, he developed a reputation as one who would do everything in his power to help every student, family member, faculty, and staff who entered his office,” his family said in a tribute.
Outside of the district, he was an area manager for the Philadelphia Inquirer and a supervisor for Portlock Maintenance.
Pelzer remained an active member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, participating in and co-chairing several committees. He was an active member of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Delaware State Alumni Association, the Philadelphia Association of Black Sports and Culture, the National Alliance of Black School Educators, and the Counseling Association of Greater Philadelphia.
He was the judge of elections for Philadelphia’s 50th Ward, 26th Division. He sang in the Robert Johnson Smith Male Choir and sat on the board of trustees during his membership at Salem Baptist Church. He received the designation All-CIAA. His basketball team was enshrined in the Delaware State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
He loved to cook, eat, travel and engage with the many people he met on numerous trips.
“He would engage in conversation with everyone, but just know, his opinion was always going to be the decisive one at the end of the debate,” the family tribute said. “His love of people was always demonstrated in his desire to be a mentor and his ability to provide sage advice to the many who reached out to him for counsel.”
He was preceded in death by five siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Tyrone Sr. (Nadine) and Hilderbrand III (Eileen); grandchildren, Tyrone, Tyler and Toni; sister, Earnestine; as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday Sept. 14 at Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. An Omega Psi Phi service will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Services will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
