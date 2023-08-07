Hettie Simmons Love, Penn Wharton School’s first Black MBA graduate, died in her home on Friday, July 14, 2023. She was 100.
"Until her final days, Hettie was present and glowing as her sisters in the North Atlantic Region helped her celebrate her 100th birthday this past year," Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority said in an online tribute.
She attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and majored in accounting. She ultimately earned a master's degree in 1947 and was unaware at the time that she was the first African-American student to graduate from the Wharton School with a Master of Business Administration degree.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 29, 1922, she was the youngest daughter of the late Charles E. Sr. and Hettie Simmons.
While at the University of Pennsylvania, she met George Hayward Love. They married in 1948 and settled in Philadelphia. From this union came two children.
Love was unable to use her degree to seek a profession early on in her employment pursuit. She put her academic abilities to use by taking executive roles in various Philadelphia organizations. She was a founding member of Tots and Teens, Inc., a family organization founded in Philadelphia by a group of mothers who wanted to give their children access to educational, social and cultural opportunities that were suitable for their ages.
Love worked as a substitute high school mathematics teacher in the Philadelphia School System in the middle to late 1960s. Later, she worked as the treasurer for St. Paul's Episcopal Church and as an accountant for three Black-owned companies in the Harrisburg region, making recommendations for operational enhancements.
"She was passionate about education and was always giving back to the community," said James Crummel, a Harrisburg-based news anchor.
As a volunteer, she served as president and treasurer of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter. She also became a charter member of the Harrisburg Chapter of The Links, Inc. She also served on the board of directors of the Young Women’s Christian Association and worked for the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Love was the distinguished guest of honor at a Wharton alumni and recruiting event at Lana Williams Woods' house in Harlem, New York, in 2017. She attended the Whitney M. Young Gala in Philadelphia in December 2022, where the MBA Association gave a scholarship for Wharton students, the Hettie Simmons Love Award, in her honor.
She received the Legends Award from the Kappa Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 2017. The Champion for Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion award was given to Love by Penn State University in January 2023 at its inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. banquet.
On Oct. 29, 2022, she turned 100 years old, and celebrations started in August with a bucket list trip to Martha’s Vineyard. Her final public appearance was on June 15 at a Juneteenth celebration during a minor league baseball game in Harrisburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Love Sr., and her siblings, Charles E. Simmons Jr., Ernest Simmons and Lillouise McCray.
She is survived by her children, George H. Love Jr. (Katherine) and Karen Love; her grandchildren, George Heru and Beheshteh Love; her nephews, Charles Simmons III (Sheryll), Mark Royall (Cassandra) and Charles McCray (Marie); her nieces, Marilyn Gates Gutman and Karol R. Logan; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and other family members and friends,
Services were held on Wednesday, July 26, at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Harrisburg.
Major H. Winfield Funeral Home Corp. handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.