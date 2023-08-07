Hettie Simmons Love

Hettie Simmons Love

Hettie Simmons Love, Penn Wharton School’s first Black MBA graduate, died in her home on Friday, July 14, 2023. She was 100.

"Until her final days, Hettie was present and glowing as her sisters in the North Atlantic Region helped her celebrate her 100th birthday this past year," Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority said in an online tribute.

