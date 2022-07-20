Herman Mack Wooden, a retired union secretary-treasurer and former chairman of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was 77.
He was passionate about government affairs and focused on workers' rights. While working as a clerk, he was involved in an effort to unionize liquor store workers across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In 1971, his effort to unionize state liquor store, pharmacy and supermarket employees was successful when the workers joined Local 1357.
Wooden was born on May 31, 1945, in Philadelphia to the late James Wooden and Josephine Pierce. He was the second of three siblings.
He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Simon Gratz High School, where he was on the basketball team. After high school, he enlisted in the Army in 1963. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1966.
Wooden met Rumell (Cookie) in the 1980s and they started dating in 2002. They were married in the fall of 2005.
He began his career with Local 1357, now Local 1776 of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), in 1966, as a clerk at state liquor stores in Philadelphia. In 1975, Wooden was hired as a full time organizer/representative of Local 1357. With the union, he held other positions that included political representative and lobbyist, lead representative, servicing director, and executive assistant to the president. He also advocated for more diversity and inclusion in the labor movement.
In 1989, he was elected secretary-treasurer of Local 1776, making him the first African-American constitutional officer and the chief financial officer of the union. Wooden continued in that role until he retired in 2006.
In addition, he also worked at the Philadelphia Parking Authority, which ultimately led to him serving as the authority's chairman. He also served as a representative to the SEPTA board to aid in addressing union matters.
In retirement, he continued his work as a board member for the UFCW's Minority Coalition, United Latinos, and Women’s Network, constituency groups that advocated for more diversity and inclusion in the labor movement.
In appreciation of his years of service, he was recognized by the Pennsylvania Senate. He also received recognition including a leadership award from the Boy Scouts of America (1997); a commendation from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office (1999); and the Exemplary Vision and Leadership Award from the National Black Caucus of State Legislation (2004).
He was a diehard sports fan for the Philadelphia 76ers and Eagles.
His family recalled him as a man who made sure to give back to his community.
"He was such a loving husband and father. He took great pride in giving," his family said in a tribute. "Helping others came second nature to him. He left a large footprint that can’t be replaced. Herman was well versed and had an immense amount of knowledge. He could sit at just about any table and fit right in. He was also known for his love for traveling and sense of humor. You could always count on him to get a good laugh."
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Purnell; grandson, Talon Hammock; and brother-in-law, Tyrone Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Cookie Wooden; brother, Randy Pierce; daughter, Sharon Stepherson; stepdaughters, Desiree Spencer-Mohammed (Sharif), Andreé Spencer-Hall (Dexter) and Kawana Beyah (Mustafa); brother-in-law, Robert Allen (Sheila); sister-in-laws, Cora Edwards (Larry) and Ora Sanders (Larry); grandchildren, Aaron Murray, Alexandra Hall, Tyrone Alan, Danielle Hall, Nasir Mohammed, Jannah Mohammad, Zavier Hall, Brandon Ross and Zuri Beyah; a host of great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at Distinguished Memorial Chapels, Inc., 544-48 N. 52nd St.
Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.