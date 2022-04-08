Herman C. Dailey, a retired firefighter, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after complications from a stroke he suffered in late 2021. He was 70.
He was born in 1951 to the late Herman C. and Edna Dailey and was the youngest of four children. Educated in Philadelphia, he was a part of the final graduating class of Thomas Edison High School. The school had the unfortunate distinction of having the highest casualty rate during the Vietnam War of any high school in the United States.
While growing up in North Philadelphia, he loved cars (he got his driver’s license the day he became eligible) and loved to bake. Baking was a skill he learned from his mother, who was a baker.
Dailey enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1969 and joined the Philadelphia Fire Department in 1974. He had an almost 23-year career of saving lives and property for the citizens of Philadelphia. When he wasn’t working, he spent his time baking and working on home improvements.
His family said that his grandson often bragged that his pop-pop made the best cinnamon rolls he had ever tasted.
As a member of the Masons, he had several affiliations, including Bethel Lodge No. 47, Prince Hall Masonic Order, and Past High Priest, Stewart H. McCard No. 49.
He also liked to collect stamps and coins. In a tribute, his family said there was never an old, tarnished penny that left his hands before he first checked the date.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Dailey.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Dailey; his son, Justin Dailey; three grandchildren; two sisters; two nephews; and a great-nephew.
Services will take place on Tuesday, April 12, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 6344 N. Broad St.
Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services follow at 10:30 a.m.
Interment is private.
Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
