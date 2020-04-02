Herbert J. Young Jr., an employee of the Turner Construction Company, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was 62.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1958, in Philadelphia to the late Floyd Peterkin and Velma Young. He was educated in the Philadelphia school system, where he graduated from Overbrook High School. He went on to attend and graduate from Cheyney State College. While there, he became a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
He married Sheila Fuller in 1984 and two sons were born to their union, Herbert and Christopher. They were married for 35 years.
Young was employed by the Turner Construction Company for 16 years until he became ill. He served as director of community affairs and regional manager and received numerous awards for his contribution to community affairs. During his time at Turner, he worked on large projects such as Enon Tabernacle Church and Lincoln Financial Field. He also managed the renovation of New Joy Missionary Baptist Church.
Young was a member of Men of BACA. As a young man, he was baptized at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church by the late Rev. Lester C. Smith. He later joined New Joy Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of his father-in-law, the late Rev. Joseph Fuller Jr. He sang on the male chorus and served as a member and then leader of the Trustee Ministry.
According to his family, Young enjoyed working with people and gave a lot of his time to friends and family. He volunteered at Moss Rehab in Elkins Park and Jenkintown. He loved watching all sports, especially the Eagles and Sixers. He loved watching movies, having cookouts and entertaining people. His favorite singing group was Frankie Beverly and Maze.
He is survived by: his wife, Sheila; sons, Herbert and Christopher (Tiffany); grandchildren, Zoe and Zuri; sister, Brandy Ellerby James; mother-in-law, Popie Fuller; sisters-in-laws, Gwendolyn (Michael) and Tracey (Xavier); brother-in-law, Ronald; nieces and nephews, Vincent (Janda); Ronald Jr. (Melissa), Dana, Anthony, Lindsey, Kayleah, Jordan, Joseph, Morgan, Naija, Bryce, Skylar and Kattaleya; and other family and friends.
